Work is underway to improve food security: Kyrgyz Agriculture Ministry

One of the important and urgent topics of state security is food security, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Regional Development of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Mukashev told Thursday during a round table entitled “"Actual challenges to national security of Kyrgyzstan" in Bishkek, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to him, unfortunately, a decrease in crop yields is predicted this year. Drought and low water levels produced their results.

"On the background of the global pandemic and restrictions on food movement, reducing yields is a very important issue. What will we get next year? We have to plant next year's seeds this fall ," he said.

The deputy minister stressed there are certain programs and projects to resolve the situation. But this is not enough.

"For a long time, the careless attitude to agriculture has led to such indicators. There was a need for anti-crisis levers that would work at the right time. In this regard, new team is working closely on strengthening exactly food security,” Mukashev added.