Kyrgyzstan plans to vaccinate 70% of population by January 1, 2022

Some 70 percent of the population of Kyrgyzstan is planned to be vaccinated by January 1, 2022, Trend reports citing Kyrgyz media.

According to the Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, 586,000 Kyrgyz citizens have been vaccinated now.

“There are government departments who have been fully vaccinated. According to the latest data, 38 percent of the population has had a coronavirus infection in the country,” he said.

He noted that if the country achieves vaccination of 70 percent of the population, then there will be no fourth wave of COVID-19.

As of August 17, 2021, 341 new cases of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia were registered in the republic per day, according to the republican headquarters.

According to the data,151 cases were revealed in Bishkek - 151, in Osh - 3, in Chui oblast - 93, in Osh region - 1, in Talas region - 15, in Issyk-Kul region - 11, in Jalal-Abad region - 22, in Batken region - 16.

In total, 172, 668 cases of COVID-19 were registered for the entire period.