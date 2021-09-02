Number of unemployed in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 104.6 thsd people
104.6 thousand people are registered in Kyrgyzstan in the state employment service in search of work as of August 1, 2021, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.
According to data of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of the Kyrgyz Republic, the number of unemployed people registered in the state employment service in search of work, compared to the same date in 2020 by 4.0 percent more. The registered unemployed is 80.5 thousand people, or 1.5 percent more.
Of the total number of registered unemployed, 46.1 percent were women.
The registered unemployment rate in the total labor force was 3.1 percent.
