Russian Aeroflot Airlines to launch Moscow-Issyk-Kul flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Russian Aeroflot Airlines has announced the launch of a new flight from Moscow to Issyk-Kul starting from June 16, 2022, Trend reports with the reference to the press service of Aeroflot.

According to the air carrier, flights on the Moscow-Issyk-Kul-Moscow route will be operated twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays. From Moscow to Issyk-Kul flight is scheduled at 09:40, and from Issyk-Kul to Moscow - at 18:25 local time.

"Russian citizens can enter Kyrgyzstan without a visa, PCR testing and COVID-19 vaccination certificates. Passengers can check the most up-to-date information on current entry restrictions for international flight passengers on the airline's official website," the company said.

Tickets can be booked and purchased on the airline's website, through a mobile app, or by calling the contact center's 24-hour hotline.