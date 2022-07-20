USAID creating more jobs in Kyrgyzstan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. In the last four years, US Agency for International Development (USAID) supported more than 120 small and medium businesses in Kyrgyzstan, creating new jobs, USAID told Trend.

According to the development agency, one of the USAID's key goals is to create more jobs in the local market of Kyrgyzstan.

"In 2021, we helped to launch one of the largest apparel factories in south Kyrgyzstan that employs more than 500 people, which became the largest employer in Batken region, investing $214,000 in modern sewing equipment under the Enterprise Competitiveness Project," the agency said.

Overall, since mid 2018, USAID’s Enterprise Competitiveness Program has benefited more than 31,000 households in Kyrgyzstan, helping them increase their income.

"For example, USAID’s assistance to Kirbi Farm to build an advanced warehouse and a processing facility which led to creation of additional 135 new permanent jobs," said the agency.

Meanwhile, in June 2022, the US development agency handed over equipment to the Kyrgyz SotsAgro LLC poultry farm worth 6.8 million soms ($85,534), as a result of which more than 100 new permanent and seasonal jobs are expected to be created.

USAID's projects throughout 30 years aid Kyrgyz companies in boosting production, optimization technological procedures, and implementing modern technologies.