Kyrgyzstan notes record-breaking volume of revenues from customs duties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. The volume of customs duties to the state budget of Kyrgyzstan hit record in 2022, Trend reports citing the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan.

The volume of customs duties to the state budget of Kyrgyzstan amounted to 74 billion soms ($863.6 million) from January through December 2022, which is an increase of 57.8 percent over the same period in 2021 (46.9 billion soms, or $547.3 million).

"Such an indicator of receipts of customs payments is observed for the first time in the history of the Customs service of Kyrgyzstan and indicates a significant improvement in the quality of the work of the customs service as a whole," the message said.

Meanwhile, earlier it was reported that the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, set a plan for 2022 to collect about 100 billion soms ($1.1 billion) in customs duties.