Kyrgyzstan looks to lure US companies to develop its green energy sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zheenbek Kulubaev discussed the investments in the field of green energy of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the State Department.

The matter was discussed during the meeting in Kazakhstan within the framework of the C5+1 Ministerial. Blinken represents the US at the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Central Asian countries in Astana.

C5+1 is a dialogue format created to address common issues of cooperation between the Central Asian states and the US.

During the meeting with Kulubayev, Blinken hailed Kyrgyzstan's efforts to strengthen regional connectivity, diversify its economy, and deepen bilateral commercial ties, as well as its efforts to repatriate 59 Kyrgyz citizens from Northeast Syria with support from the US.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan said Zheenbek Kulubaev expressed the country's interest to attract US companies working with latest generation technology to Kyrgyzstan's green energy sector, in particular.

Blinken and Kulubaev also discussed the issue of facilitation and optimization of the US visas’ issuance to Kyrgyz citizens.