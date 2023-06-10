Kyrgyzstan records highest growth rate of nominal wage in EAEU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The growth rate of the nominal wage in Kyrgyzstan was the highest among the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) countries from January through March 2023, Trend reports.

During the reported period, the nominal wage in Kyrgyzstan grew by 42.5 percent year-on-year, amounting to 30,000 soms ($354), the Eurasian Economic Commission said.

Still, it is the lowest wage in the EAEU. For example, in Russia, the nominal wage, which stands out as the highest, was $918.

Kazakhstan recorded the second-highest nominal wage among the members of the EAEU, with $749.

Meanwhile, the real wages in Kyrgyzstan increased by 24.2 percent year-on-year in the period from January through March 2023.

In 2022, the average monthly nominal wage in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 26,620 soms ($304).

Last year, there was a noticeable rise in the growth rate of average monthly wages across enterprises and organizations of all economic sectors in the country. The highest wage was registered in Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek (32,229 soms or $368).