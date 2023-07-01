Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kyrgyzstan

Malaysian FM to make official visit to Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan Materials 1 July 2023 20:15 (UTC +04:00)
Malaysian FM to make official visit to Kyrgyzstan

Follow Trend on

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 1. Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambri Abdul Qadir will pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan on July 2-3, Trend reports.

The visit will take place at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev.

During the visit, meetings are planned at the highest and high levels. The meetings will discuss issues of enhancing the entire spectrum of Kyrgyz-Malaysian relations, in particular in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more