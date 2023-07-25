Kyrgyzstan records increase in cement production

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 25. The production of cement in Kyrgyzstan increased 15 percent in May 2023, Trend reports.

According to the State Statistical Committee of the country, the volume of cement produced during the month reached 323,700 tons, which is a 15.6-percent increase compared to the same period last year when it was 280,100 tons.

During the period from January through May 2023, Kyrgyzstan's cement production totaled 1.075 million tons, representing an 11.9 percent increase compared to the corresponding period in 2022, when it stood at 961,300 tons.

According to data from the Eurasian Economic Commission, the cement production in Kyrgyzstan reached 2.6 million tons in 2022, which is 7 percent more compared to the previous year (2.4 million tons).

In terms of exports, Kyrgyzstan exported 625,391 tons of cement last year, experiencing a slight decrease of 6 percent compared to 2021 when 668,608 tons of cement was exported. Uzbekistan remained the sole buyer of Kyrgyz cement during this period.