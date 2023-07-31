Kyrgyzstan to receive buses from Türkiye in 2024

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 31. Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek is set to receive 16 buses from Türkiye in March 2024, Trend reports.

The corresponding contract has been signed between Anadolu Isuzu, a Turkish automobile and bus manufacturing company licensed by the Japanese firm Isuzu, and the Bishkek Passenger Transport Enterprise, following a meeting between the Mayor of Bishkek, Emilbek Abdykadyrov, and representatives of the Turkish company.

The buses will be purchased as part of technical assistance to combat air pollution, funded by the German Development Bank (KFW) for 5.4 million euro.

The newly acquired buses will be 12 meters long and powered by compressed natural gas (CNG). They will be equipped with air conditioning and ramps.

A capacity of one bus is 85 passengers, including 21 seats and space for a wheelchair. The maintenance of the buses will be covered under a warranty period of two years or 150,000 kilometers.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan allocated over six billion soms ($68.6 million) from its budget for road projects across the country in 2023.