Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan discussing Kambarata-1 HPP project

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 26. Ministers of Energy from Uzbekistan, Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov; Kyrgyzstan, Talaibek Ibraev; and Kazakhstan, Almasadam Satkaliyev, are discussing the implementation of the Kambarata-1 Hydropower Plant project, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, these discussions are taking place at a ministerial meeting currently underway in the city of Astana, Kazakhstan. The aim of this meeting is to foster cooperation in the water and energy sectors within the region.

During the meeting, topics related to the execution of cross-border hydroelectric projects with neighboring countries were discussed.

Additionally, alongside the Kambarata-1 HPP project, the sides are addressing efforts to strengthen connections in the fields of water and energy resources. Joint initiatives for the autumn-winter season, mutual electricity, and resource supply are also on the agenda.

Currently, these three countries are continuing negotiations regarding the terms of joint implementation of the Kambarata-1 HPP construction project in the Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan.

In the establishment of a joint venture among these countries, it is proposed that Kyrgyzstan will hold 34 percent of the shares, while Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will collectively own 66 percent, with 33 percent each.

The project entails the construction of a hydroelectric power station with a capacity of 1,860 MW and a reservoir volume of 5.4 billion cubic meters. The hydropower plant is projected to generate an average of 5.6 billion kWh of electricity annually.

An amount of 1.8 billion soms ($20.4 million) from the national budget of Kyrgyzstan has been allocated to the preliminary work on this project.