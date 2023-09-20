Major regional railway project planned in Kyrgyzstan - President Japarov

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 20. A major regional railway project is planned in Kyrgyzstan, which is very important for the country, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said, Trend reports.

The president made the remark during the inaugural C5+1 presidential summit on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly, held in New York.

He mentioned that Kyrgyzstan continues to modernize its critical transportation infrastructure. The country is currently executing various projects across different sectors, such as infrastructure, industry, agriculture, irrigation, and transportation logistics.

He also said that Kyrgyzstan advocates for a more extensive presence of foreign partners, including American businesses, in both the country and the region.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan is ready to engage in comprehensive international cooperation across key sectors such as the green economy, hydroenergy, IT technologies, employment, and education.

C5+1 is a regional diplomatic platform of the US and the governments of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. This C5+1 format was established in November 2015 to address common security and environmental issues, enhance regional trade, and improve US trade and investment prospects in the region.