Kyrgyzstan plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 - Sadyr Zhaparov

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 2. Kyrgyzstan plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov said during the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28, Trend reports.

"As a country with low greenhouse gas emissions, Kyrgyzstan remains committed to the goals of the Paris Agreement and plans to reduce emissions by 16 percent by 2030, or by 44 percent if international support is provided," he said.

Kyrgyzstan plans to pursue renewable energy projects, including the development of hydroelectric power plants, according to the president. Kyrgyzstan now uses only 13% of its overall hydro-energy capacity of 142.5 billion kilowatt-hours.

"Kyrgyzstan looks forward to the financing from international development partners to realize our immense hydroelectric potential. We believe that by launching renewable energy projects, we can achieve more effective utilization and management of water resources in Kyrgyzstan and the region. This, in consideration of generating environmentally friendly energy, will contribute to strengthening not only our country's energy, environmental, and food security but also that of other countries in the region," Zhaparov said.