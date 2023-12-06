WB shows interset in Kyrgyzstan's energy sector

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 6. The World Bank Country Manager for Kyrgyzstan, Naveed Hassan Naqvi said the bank is interested in attracting potential investors for the development of Kyrgyzstan's energy sector, Trend reports.

This was highlighted during his meeting with Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Head of the Presidential Administration.

He shared the WB's plans for executing projects related to drinking water supply, irrigation in rural areas, and outlined anticipated activities for 2024.

Japarov, in turn, acknowledged the positive changes in the country's economy and underscored the crucial role of the WB in executing significant projects and launching programs aimed at enhancing the quality of life for the people of Kyrgyzstan, ensuring sustainable development for the country.

As of the end of November, the WB’s program in Kyrgyzstan encompassed 22 projects aimed at supporting the modernization and development of diverse sectors, with a total commitment of $1.05 billion.