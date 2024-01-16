Kyrgyzstan elevates status of several energy projects

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 16. Several energy projects in Kyrgyzstan have been designated as projects of national significance, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, this includes the construction of the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant, the development of the Kazarman hydropower cascade, and the construction of Kemin-Torugart power transmission line.

The status of projects of national significance was assigned based on the meeting of commission under the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, responsible for selecting national investment projects and state investment projects. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, Bakyt Torobaev.

Companies eyeing investment in these projects will receive exemptions from value-added tax, sales tax, and income tax for a designated period, coupled with several other incentives.

Torobaev noted that conferring the status of projects of national significance to specific endeavors will attract more investments to them, as well as foster socio-economic development, job creation, and the advancement of industry and agriculture in the respective regions.