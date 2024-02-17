Kyrgyz delegation on visit to Tajikistan to bolster energy sector co-op

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 17. Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan discussed cooperation in the energy sector, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, these topics were discussed during a meeting between the Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, Taalaibek Ibraev, and the Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan, Daler Juma. Ibraev and several Kyrgyz energy sector officials are in Tajikistan for a three-day working visit.

The main goal of the Kyrgyz energy delegation's visit is to strengthen the relationship between the two countries in the energy sector and to hold preliminary discussions on continuing work that began after resolving border issues.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current situation in the energy sector, projects aimed at industry development, including the Kambarata HPP-1, construction of small hydropower plants, green energy initiatives, thermal power plants, coal, the CASA-1000 project, and addressing electricity problems in border areas.

The Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan noted that cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector has been ongoing for a long time. He also emphasized that the CASA-1000 project is symbolic and expressed readiness for collaboration once border issues are resolved.

As part of the visit, the Kyrgyz delegation visited the Dushanbe Thermal Power Plant-2 and learned about its operations on-site. Minister Ibraev highlighted that the exchange of experience gained today in building thermal power plants, hydropower plants, and modernizing the energy sector will play a significant role in realizing future plans.

CASA-1000 is an infrastructure initiative designed to transmit 1,300 megawatts of surplus electricity from Central Asian countries, specifically Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, to meet the high electricity demands in South Asian countries, namely Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have a common border of 970 km, but some areas still require identification and marking. Meetings between delegations are held alternately on the territory of each country.