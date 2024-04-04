Kyrgyzstan reviews Bishkek TPP overhaul with Chinese TBEA

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 4. Kyrgyzstan is conducting negotiations with China's Tebian Electric Apparatus (TBEA Company) regarding the repair of the Bishkek thermal power plant, announced the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, during a parliamentary session, Trend reports.

Japarov said that he had recently met with representatives of TBEA, who had constructed the third and fourth blocks of the capital's thermal power plant. They were supposed to inspect these blocks for five years, but due to a major scandal, it did not happen.

"We negotiated with them, and we requested that the same company carry out major repairs on these blocks since they built them themselves," he said.

Additionally, Japarov mentioned that repair work on the energy grid has already begun in Kyrgyzstan for the upcoming autumn and winter.

According to him, the water volume in the Toktogul reservoir as of April 1 amounted to 7.3 billion cubic meters. It was projected that this volume would be around 7 billion cubic meters in 2024. The reason for this was the low-water period.

He noted that there were no problems during this winter because all boiler rooms were thoroughly checked last year and repair work was carried out on time. Reserve boiler rooms were also prepared.

On February 2, 2024, around 03:00 AM (GMT+6), an explosion occurred at the Bishkek TPP, leading to the interruption of heating to residential and commercial buildings in Bishkek.