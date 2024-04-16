China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway paves way for Kyrgyzstan to become transit hub - ambassador

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 16. Construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway paves the way for Kyrgyzstan to become a regional transit hub, the country's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kairat Osmonaliev told Kyrgyz media, Trend reports.

Osmonaliev noted that while the railway project requires substantial investment, it promises to yield returns that will position Kyrgyzstan as a key player in the transit sector.

He emphasized that transit involves not only the movement of goods from China through their countries to other destinations but also the return flow. Osmonaliev highlighted the importance of recognizing China not only as an exporter but also as an importer, with significant demand for organic products and unique technologies.

The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, a planned 454-kilometer rail line, is intended to connect China's and Uzbekistan's railways through Kyrgyzstan's territory and further link up with the European railway network through Turkmenistan, Iran, and Türkiye.