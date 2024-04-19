Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan hold talks on border stabilization measures

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 19. Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan engaged in discussions aimed at stabilizing the situation along their shared border territories, Trend reports.

According to the Border Guard Service of Kyrgyzstan, these discussions occurred during a meeting of working groups from both countries assigned to implement Protocol No. 42. This protocol, aimed at stabilizing the situation in border areas, was signed by the heads of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on September 25, 2022.

During the meeting, the parties also addressed the coordination of joint activities in safeguarding the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. They exchanged views on the implementation of protocols from previous meetings of border agency leaders, reaffirming their commitment to making progress in fulfilling agreed-upon terms.

Emphasis was placed on the importance of further expanding and deepening Kyrgyz-Tajik relations, ensuring the timely and complete implementation of agreed-upon measures, and enhancing cooperation in the realm of border security. Following the meeting, the parties signed a corresponding protocol.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan share a 970-kilometer border; however, some regions still need to be defined and designated. Meetings between delegations take place alternately on the territories of each country.