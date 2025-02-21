Kyrgyzstan abolishes moratorium on business inspections

Photo: Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 21. Kyrgyzstan's President, Sadyr Zhaparov, has signed a decree lifting the moratorium on business inspections in the country, Trend reports.

The following decrees are now deemed null and void:

- The Presidential Decree imposing a temporary moratorium on business inspections from January 9, 2024.

- The Decree on amendments to the temporary ban decree from March 14, 2024.

On January 9, 2024, President Zhaparov signed a decree imposing a temporary ban on business inspections until the end of 2024. The ban had prevented law enforcement and other authorized bodies from conducting inspections of businesses. However, businesses were not exempt from all types of checks.

In case of revealing violations of Kyrgyz legislation, an inspection was conducted against a company or an individual entrepreneur at the request of authorized officials.

Under the amendments from March 14, 2024, exceptions to the moratorium included inspections carried out by:

- State officials in response to specific findings of legal violations by businesses in Kyrgyzstan, supported by relevant documents, materials, and other evidence

- The Tax Service

- Customs authorities

- Inspections related to compliance with food safety legislation

- The National Bank, following Kyrgyzstan's banking laws.