Civil Aviation Agency of Tajikistan talks direct fights to Tbilisi, Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Tajikistan is going to open direct flights from the country's capital Dushanbe to Georgia’s Tbilisi and Azerbaijan’s Baku this spring, Director of the Civil Aviation Agency of Tajikistan, Dilshod Sefarzoda, told reporters, Trend reports referring to Tajik media.

“At the moment, there are meetings held to discuss the main relevant issues,’’ Sefarzoda noted.

The flight to Tbilisi is planned to be launched on March, 2023, to Baku – in May. Operating company, frequency of flights and tickets’ price still remain unknown.

Back in 2022, Tajikistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan and Georgia Rustam Soli told Trend that work is underway to open direct flights between Baku and Dushanbe. Soli also discussed the opening of direct flights from Dushanbe to Tbilisi with Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili the same year.

For today, Tajikistan operates flights to Russia, Türkiye, Germany, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the UAE and India.

Meanwhile, from February 8, 2023, Tajikistan is resuming air communication with China, after a three-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Flights will be operated once a week. From March, their frequency will increase to two times in a week.

Passenger traffic through Tajik airports made up 3.1 million people in 2022, which is an increase of 1.9 times, compared to 2021.