Delegation from Saudi Arabia visits Tajikistan’s Khatlon region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. A delegation from Saudi Arabia visited the Khatlon region of Tajikistan on April 6, according to the regional authorities, Trend reports via Tajik media.

The delegation's visit is expected to enhance cooperation and facilitate joint ventures and investment projects in the region.

The region's leadership stressed the significance of cultural, humanitarian, and educational ties between the two nations to strengthen their collaboration, adding that Several Days of Culture of Saudi Arabia have been held in Tajikistan.

One of the key areas for cooperation highlighted was tourism, which is an important sector in Tajikistan's economy, and the government has implemented several important measures in this area.

The Khatlon region, located in the southwest of Tajikistan, is the most populous of the four first-level administrative regions of the country. It is known for producing high-quality cotton, early watermelons, gourds, onions, etc.