EBRD appoints new country head for Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Holger Wiefel has been appointed Head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Tajikistan, and he will be based in Dushanbe from July 1, 2023, Trend reports.

Wiefel expressed his intention to use his professional and regional experience to achieve important goals in Tajikistan in connection with his appointment.

He pointed out that among the priorities will be the introduction of green technologies, digitalization, expansion of access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises, support for women entrepreneurs, strengthening resilience to climate change and modernization of key infrastructure.

Wiefel noted that he is looking forward to this challenge.

Holger Wiefel is a German citizen and joined the EBRD in 2013, bringing with him rich professional experience from various regions, including the Caucasus, China and Eastern Europe.

He previously worked as a coordinator of the EBRD's lending programs for small and medium-sized enterprises in a vast region from Ukraine to Central Asia. He has been involved in the management of the group on financing and development of small and medium-sized businesses in Central Asia and Mongolia in recent years.

Holger Wiefel is a graduate economist with a Master's degree in Business Administration from the Mannheim Business School (Germany) and Shanghai Tongji University (China).

The EBRD has invested 892 million euros in the economy of Tajikistan within the framework of 158 projects.