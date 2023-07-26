Industrial production in Tajikistan’s Khujand increases

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 26. The volume of industrial production in Tajikistan's city of Khujand, including production and distribution of electricity, reached 738.9 million somoni ($68.2 million) from January through June 2023, which is 15 percent more compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.

Of this production, goods worth 213.6 million somoni ($19.7 million) were exported, which is 26.3 million somoni ($2.4 million) more than in the corresponding period last year.

Additionally, import-substituting products with a value of 369.8 million somoni ($34.1 million) were manufactured in 108 small and large enterprises of the city. This is a growth of 14.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

In Khujand, 34 new small and medium-sized manufacturing enterprises were established during the first half of this year. The total number of industrial enterprises in the city reached 241.

Furthermore, Khujand has expanded the range of industrial products, primarily manufactured from environmentally friendly local raw materials. The industrial enterprises in the city have increased the production of souvenirs, jewelry, household soap, and children's footwear, which are also exported abroad.

The industrial enterprises of Tajikistan produced goods worth $16.656 billion somoni ($1.5 billion) from January through May 2023.