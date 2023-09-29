Tajikistan working on improving investment climate - President Rahmon

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 29. Tajikistan is continuously working on improving the investment climate and simplifying administrative procedures, Trend reports.

Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon highlighted these initiatives in his video address to participants at the "Dushanbe-2023" International Investment Forum.

He pointed out that the global community currently prioritizes the development of the private sector and acknowledges its significance as one of the key drivers of progress.

"In the National Development Strategy for the period up to 2030, Tajikistan has placed special emphasis on fostering the growth of the private sector through capital attraction, recognizing it as one of the goals of our economic policy," Rahmon said.

The Tajik president also emphasized that Tajikistan follows an open-door policy and places great importance on developing cooperative relationships with economic and trade partners. To expand the geography of capital attraction and simplify entry into the country's economy, comprehensive reforms are being implemented across various sectors.

The International Investment Forum in Dushanbe has gathered over 800 representatives from governments and business circles from more than 30 countries worldwide, as well as international organizations.

The primary objective of the event is to showcase the favorable investment climate of Tajikistan, attract investments, foster collaboration between domestic companies and foreign investors, and promote the growth of digital commerce.