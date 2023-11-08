Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Tajikistan

Documents on cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan signed

Tajikistan Materials 8 November 2023 17:09 (UTC +04:00)
Documents on cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan signed

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Iran and Tajikistan signed 18 documents and a statement on cooperation in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Trend reports.

The statement between the two countries was signed by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

Documents on cooperation between the two countries were signed by other officials of Iran and Tajikistan.

The documents include a trade and economic roadmap of the two countries for 2023-2030, abolition of visa regime, fight against drug smuggling, transportation and transit, emergency management, establishment of a joint free trade zone, culture, education and more.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more