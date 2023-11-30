HSA commends Tajikistan's drive towards sustainable hydropower projects (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The Hydropower Sustainability Alliance (HSA) has observed a notable trend in Tajikistan, demonstrating a strong commitment to enhancing existing hydropower projects and ensuring that future developments adhere to international ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) practices outlined in the HS Standard, a source at HSA told Trend.

It was elaborated that the HS Standard encompasses 12 ESG topics, covering various aspects such as biodiversity, invasive species, resettlement, governance, and procurement.

The initiatives are being evaluated through a comprehensive document analysis, on-site inspections, and interviews with project developers and affected communities. Following the assessment, the findings are made public for a 60-day consultation period, allowing stakeholders and the general public to submit feedback and engage in discussions on the project's long-term viability.

According to the source, Tajikistan's Sebzor hydropower plant recently underwent a sustainability evaluation using the HS Standard. This evaluation took into account the project's conditions at the time of review as well as its current status. As a result, the Sebzor project received gold accreditation for its sustainability performance, particularly during the planning stage.

"HSA, with support from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), has an on-going capacity-building program in the region to equip relevant entities with the necessary tools, skills, and knowledge to ensure that Tajikistan's objectives to expand hydropower generation are pursued responsibly and sustainably," the source said.

It was highlighted that this concerted focus on capacity building and adherence to international standards signals a positive trajectory for the country's hydropower sector, reinforcing its commitment to environmentally and socially responsible practices.

The HSA owns and governs the Hydropower Sustainability Standard (HS Standard), a robust assessment and certification framework that recognizes hydropower projects that meet specific ESG criteria.