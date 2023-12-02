Tajikistan and EBRD discuss areas of collaboration

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 2. President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon and President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso, deliberated on collaborative initiatives, Trend reports.

The importance of the EBRD in strengthening the financial sector and expanding private enterprise, as well as in transportation, energy, water supply, and improving communal services in Tajikistan, was stressed during the meeting.

Given the negative impact of climate change on all socioeconomic aspects of the world, both parties expressed optimism that special emphasis would be made to collaborative measures to tackle these dangers.

Other areas of partnership that have been highlighted include increasing economic activity, improving the financial market, and promoting industrial entrepreneurship in Tajikistan, particularly in the processing of agricultural goods, mining industries, and other local raw materials.

Rahmon expressed gratitude to the EBRD for their consistent and fruitful collaboration and conveyed confidence that both sides would continue their partnership in priority areas, including the financing of strategic projects in Tajikistan.