Tajikistan's foreign policy harps on intense co-op with Kazakhstan, Rahmon says

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 25. The development and strengthening of cooperation with Kazakhstan remain a priority in Tajikistan's foreign policy, President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, said, Trend reports.

He made this statement during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, who arrived in Tajikistan for an official visit.

The meeting covered a wide range of Tajik-Kazakh cooperation issues. The parties expressed satisfaction with the sustained expansion of the strategic partnership between the two countries, elevating their relationship to an alliance level. The remarkable achievements of Tajik-Kazakh relations in the past year were also underscored.

Both sides advocated for the continued effective development of mutually beneficial cooperation in various economic sectors, including trade, industry, energy, and agriculture, as well as in tourism, culture, education, and investment.

The discussions also included an exchange of views on planned events for the year, both bilaterally and multilaterally, addressing issues on the international and regional agenda.

Nurtleu is also set to visit Kyrgyzstan and engage in discussions with the Kyrgyz leadership as well as with Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev in Bishkek from January 28 to 30. Following the meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart, there are plans to sign the Program of Cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan for the years 2024–2026.