Tajikistan aims to strengthen economic ties with Russia's Tatarstan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 22. Tajikistan is interested in further expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation with the Republic of Tatarstan (Russia), Trend reports.

This statement was delivered during a meeting between Tajikistan's President, Emomali Rahmon, and the Head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov. Prospects for collaboration in many industrial sectors, including metallurgy, chemicals, light industry, food, and pharmaceuticals, were recognized as attractive areas for development.



Considerable emphasis was placed on growing mutually beneficial collaboration in energy, mineral extraction, oil and gas, construction, agriculture, and the building of joint wholesale-logistics trade centers in Tajikistan and Tatarstan.



Improving collaboration in education, healthcare, labor migration, and tourism emerged as key debate points. A suggestion to improve cooperation for workforce training in line with labor market demands was also made.

Meanwhile, during a meeting between Rahmon and the Presidents of Russia in Tatarstan's Kazan on February 21, it was highlighted that bilateral trade volume in 2023 increased by 2.5 percent, reaching $1.8 billion. Russia maintained its leadership in Tajikistan's overall foreign trade volume. Currently, more than eighty federal subjects of Russia maintain direct ties with Tajikistan.