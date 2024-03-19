Tajikistan's Somon Air to launch direct flight to Kazakhstan's capital

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 19. Somon Air, Tajikistan's airline, has announced the opening of a direct regular flight from Dushanbe to the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, Trend reports.

According to Somon Air, the inaugural flight from Dushanbe to Astana is scheduled for April 2. Flights are expected to operate once a week, on Tuesdays.

Starting on April 19, the frequency of flights to Astana will increase to two flights per week, on Tuesdays and Fridays. On Tuesdays, the departure time from Dushanbe is set at 04:25 PM (GMT+5), with a return flight departing from Astana at 07:50 PM (GMT+5).

On Fridays, the departure time from Dushanbe is at 09:00 AM and from Astana at 12:15 PM. All flights will be operated using Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 737-900 aircraft.

According to Somon Air, the new route will not only expand the airline's route network but also provide an impetus for the development and strengthening of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.

Currently, Somon Air successfully operates flights from Tajikistan to Germany, the UAE, Türkiye, China, India, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.