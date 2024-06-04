Tajikistan increasing frequency of flights to Munich

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 4. Somon Air, Tajikistan's national airline, is increasing the frequency of flights on the Dushanbe - Munich - Dushanbe route, Trend reports.

According to the company, flights will now operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Departure from Dushanbe is at 00:10 and from Munich at 17:00, with all times being local.

The flights will be operated using Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 737-900 aircraft.

The airline noted that increasing the frequency of flights between Dushanbe and Munich will provide more opportunities and convenience for passengers, allowing them to better plan their trips in accordance with the updated flight schedule on this route.

Currently, Somon Air operates flights from Tajikistan to Germany, the UAE, Türkiye, China, India, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.