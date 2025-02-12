Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Tajikistan's foreign minister arrives in Kazakhstan

Tajikistan Materials 12 February 2025 09:35 (UTC +04:00)
Tajikistan's foreign minister arrives in Kazakhstan
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan

Umar Abakirov
DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 12. The Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin has arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit, Trend reports via the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The visit schedules narrow and expanded negotiations with Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu.

The parties will discuss a range of topical issues related to Kazakhstan-Tajik bilateral cooperation.

To note, in August 2024, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Tajikistan on a state visit. During the visit, the Treaty on Allied Relations and 15 cooperation agreements were signed.

