Turkmenistan increases power capacity in northern region of country

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 27

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The power system of the densely populated northern region of Turkmenistan's Dashoguz province (region) is being brought to a whole new level, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper wrote.

New high-voltage power lines, transformer substations of various capacities, have allowed for significantly increasing availability of electricity to cities and villages and significantly reducing its losses.

For example, only five new power lines were built in Akdepinsky etrap (district) of the Dashoguz province in the past.

Thus, the total length of the new power line with a capacity of 10 and 0.4 kilovolts in the town of Tyaze-Oba, was 4.745 kilometers. A new complex transformer substation with a capacity of 250 kilovolt-amps is also installed there.

In order to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers in Turkmenistan as a whole, it is planned to create a ring power system.

At this stage, there are 13 power plants in the country. In the framework of the project it is planned to built a double-ring transmission line with a voltage of 220 kV (kilovolts) and a power plant with voltage of 220 kV, which will integrate energy systems of Akhal and Balkan velayats (regions), as well as a single-ring transmission line (PTL) of 500 kV and power plant with voltage of 500 kV in Balkanabat city and power stations with voltage of 500 kV and 200 kV and power lines with a voltage of 220 kV which will connect them in Dashoguz city.

Earlier it was reported that the total amount of electricity produced in Turkmenistan by 2024 is planned to be increased to 33 billion kilowatt-hours, which is 27.2 percent more than the amount planned for 2018.

Turkmenistan sells electricity to Afghanistan, Iran and Turkey. Official Ashgabat is also studying the prospects of supplies to the markets of the Caucasus, and Central and South Asia.

