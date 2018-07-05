Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan discuss issues of delimitation of common state border

5 July 2018 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 5

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Regular negotiations of the working groups of the joint Uzbek-Turkmen intergovernmental commission on the delimitation and demarcation of the common state border took place in Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan said in a statement.

The results of joint field surveys on certain parts of the Uzbek-Turkmen border were considered during the negotiations.

A protocol was signed after the meetings.

The negotiations of the working groups of the two countries on the demarcation of the state border were resumed in 2017, after a long break, and nine meetings have been held to date to clarify the line of the border on the ground, the message says.

"The talks are held in the spirit of friendship and good-neighborliness, as well as taking into account mutual interests, which is the practical implementation of agreements concluded between the presidents of the two countries during the summit meetings in Ashgabat and Tashkent."

The agreements reached during the state visit of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Turkmenistan on March 6-7, 2017, gave impetus to the negotiations on the legal registration of the Turkmen-Uzbek state border with the length of 1650 kilometers.

It was reported in November 2017, that the Parliament of Turkmenistan ratified the Agreement on the area of the point of junction of state borders between Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The document itself was signed on November 10 in Samarkand at the level of the foreign ministers of the three states.

