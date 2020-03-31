Turkmenistan sets task to equip country with qualified engineers, technicians

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31



Turkmenistan aims to provide the country with highly qualified engineering and technical personnel, Trend reports with reference to "Turkmenportal" Information Portal.

The developing economy of Turkmenistan requires highly qualified engineering and technical personnel, which is why their education is one of the urgent tasks, outlined By President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The technical base and technologies are being improved in Turkmenistan. This leads to high-quality, rapid search and exploration of new oil and gas deposits, field exploitation, and processing of hydrocarbons.

There is an increasing demand for highly qualified personnel who have deep theoretical knowledge and practical skills that can solve the most complex production tasks.



Production complexes have been put into operation in the country – at Turkmenbashi and Seyidin oil refineries, a polymer plant in Kiyanli, and a plant for the production of synthetic gasoline from natural gas in the Akhal region.

Turkmenistan is working to modernize the higher education system and introduce modern forms and technologies for training local specialists.