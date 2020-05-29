Turkish Airlines to resume flights to Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:



Turkish Airlines will resume flights to Turkmenistan from July 1, 2020, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.



At the first stage, the airline will resume flights to 70 countries, the report said.

The flights to Bahrain, Bulgaria, Qatar and Greece are scheduled on June 10; to Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Japan, North Macedonia, Lithuania, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Serbia and Azerbaijan on June 15; to Kazakhstan - on June 20, to Kyrgyzstan - on June 22. In addition to Turkmenistan, flights to Belarus, Moldova, Uzbekistan are scheduled to resume from July 1, and to Russia - from July 15.

Turkish Airlines has decided to temporarily suspend all flights from Turkey to Turkmenistan in March 2020.

The flights were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

