Turkmenistan participates in UNWTO-led discussion on fighting COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:



Turkmenistan has participatedin the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) -led discussion on possible ways to combat COVID-19, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.



The issue was discussed during a high-level regional meeting that was held via videoconference and dedicated to the road to recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.



The regional meeting was attended by UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, heads of national tourism administrations of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The Turkmen side was represented by Minister of Culture Atageldi Shamuratov.



The meeting was held in order to discuss possible ways to combat the coronavirus, as well as to establish joint work that would restart tourism activities.



During the discussions, measures were considered to support the tourism sector, as well as to mitigate the socio-economic consequences of COVID-19. The sides exchanged views on the possible ways to overcome the crisis associated with pandemic. Participants got acquainted with the recommendations developed by the UNWTO.



The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

