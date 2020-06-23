Date of next Italian-Turkmen business forum announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23



The next meeting of Italian-Turkmen Business Forum is scheduled for the upcoming autumn, said Italian Ambassador in Turkmenistan Diego Ungaro, Trend reports with reference to the Embassy of Italy in Turkmenistan.

Ungaro made the remark during an informal Italian-Turkmen Business Forum that was held via videoconference. The forum was opened by Deputy Minister of foreign Affairs and international cooperation of Italy Manlio di Stefano and the Italian Ambassador Diego Ungaro.



The videoconference was attended by representatives of various companies, private entrepreneurs from both countries.



The participants discussed some difficulties in obtaining entry visas, registering companies, currency convertibility, transport and banking expenses, and access to letters of credit.

The publication of the Italian-Turkmen business directory for 2020 will be available in print as well as in electronic format on the websites of the Italian Embassy in Ashgabat and the Italian trade Agency ICE / ITA, said the embassy.



The parties also discussed the results of the previous official business forum, which was held on November 6, 2019 in Milan (Italy).



