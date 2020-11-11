Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan meets with Executive Director of United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime

Today, on the 10th of November the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov had via video communication a meeting with the Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNODC/UNOV) Ms. Ghada Fathy Waly, Trend reports citing Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the parties stated the high level and efficiency of cooperation between Turkmenistan and UNODC. The results of joint work were discussed and views were exchanged on the opportunities of strengthening collaboration on working out effective mechanisms for resisting universal threats and challenges.

The interest of the Turkmen side in the reinforcement of collaboration on combatting the organized crime, international terrorism and illicit drug trafficking was expressed. It was stated that being a party to the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, Turkmenistan stands for the strengthening of cooperation on the regional and international level. In this regard, it is worthwhile to note that Turkmenistan actively collaborates in the process of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy implementation.

The parties underlined the efficiency of regional and international platforms of cooperation. The practical steps for the implementation of joint “road map” were discussed, as well as the plans for 2021 outlined. The interest of the Turkmen side in the extension of the UNODC Programme for Central Asia was expressed.

The firm position of Turkmenistan in the process of advancement of regional and global anti-drug efforts, including by means of the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Centre (CARICC) was reiterated.

Speaking about the regional security and stability issues, the parties touched upon the aspects of the UNODC Regional Programme for Afghanistan and Neighboring Countries. Thereupon, the adherence of Turkmenistan to the advancement of the reestablishment of peace process in Afghanistan, its internal and external economic integration was emphasized.

The parties expressed hope for the continuation of effective cooperation for the sake of security in the whole world.