Int’l economic partnership is among Turkmenistan’s priorities - President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

Trend:

The international economic partnership is one of the priority vectors of Turkmenistan's foreign policy, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at an expanded meeting of the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

The president stressed that Turkmenistan will reach the modern geoeconomics as a result of the establishment of mutually beneficial and long-term economic relations with other countries, international structures, financial institutions. The modern geoeconomics will ensure a predominant position in the world markets and create conditions for technological and innovative development.

"Our country is open for such cooperation, ready to create an optimal sphere for cooperation and partnership, investment interaction with all countries and interstate structures," Berdimuhamedov said.

In this regard, the Turkmen President instructed the Foreign Ministry, together with the ministries and corresponding structures of the trade and economic complex, embassies and missions abroad, trading houses in some countries, to intensify the economic diplomacy, as well as to develop clear regulations for the implementation of such diplomacy, to create conditions for regular business talks with foreign partners.