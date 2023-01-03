Turkmenistan sees significant growth in trade turnover with China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. The trade turnover between Turkmenistan and China increased significantly from January through November 2022, Trend reports with reference to the Business Turkmenistan website.

According to the information, during the reporting period, the trade turnover between the two countries exceeded $10.12 billion, which is 53.2 percent more than in the same period of 2021. The trade turnover exceeded $1.15 billion in November of this year alone.

Turkmen exports accounted for most of the trade turnover. Turkmenistan exported more than $9.33 billion worth of products to China in the first 11 months of this year.

In addition, Turkmenistan imported Chinese goods worth more than 787 million dollars from January through November 2022.