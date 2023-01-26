GLOBAL G.A.P. to support development of rural areas of Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. An independent organization that defines the requirements for voluntary certification of agricultural products worldwide - GLOBAL G.A.P. (Good Agricultural Practices), intends to actively support the development of rural areas of Turkmenistan, the organization's Technical Key Account Manager Central Asia and Latvia Edite Strazdina told Trend.

"The main advantages of obtaining the GLOBAL G.A.P. certificate are the opportunity for Turkmenistan to enter the European and US markets and gain a fundamental understanding of the problems and needs of these countries. Considering these aspects, there is an opportunity for even better cooperation with Turkmenistan and compliance with the basic requirements of the organization," she said.

According to her, another advantage for Turkmen manufacturers is that after successful certification, they are included in the GLOBAL G.A.P. database and therefore are visible to everyone who visits the organization's website.

"We have a rich experience of cooperation with other Central Asian countries, such as Kazakhstan, Tajikistan or Uzbekistan. Here we can actively share our experience and are already looking forward to continuing to support Turkmenistan and provide it with everything necessary to ensure sustainable, socially acceptable rural development," the technical manager noted.

The Global G.A.P. Certification program affects all stages of production, starting with feed or seed material and ending with finished products manufactured by agricultural enterprises.