Turkmenistan, Belarus intend to intensify commercial contacts between business circles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Political consultations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Belarus were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on February 28, 2023, during which the parties spoke in favor of intensifying commercial contacts between the business circles of the two countries, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The Turkmen delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Berdyniyaz Myatiev, the Belarusian delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Igor Nazaruk.

As part of the agenda of the consultations, the sides expressed interest in development of Turkmen-Belarusian relations, and also discussed a wide range of issues related to political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

Furthermore, they noted the successful experience of cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international organizations, in particular, the UN, and also stressed the effectiveness of the partnership between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Belarus.

The sides also discussed cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian field, stressed the positive experience of cooperation in education, science, sports and healthcare, and also highly appreciated the role of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Belarusian Commission for Economic Cooperation.