Chairman of CEC of Turkmenistan meets with international observers

Chairman of the Central election commission of Turkmenistan G. Myradov met with the representatives of the who came to observe the important socio-political event in our country, the Parliamentary Assembly of participate states of the Commonwealth of Independent States, the parliamentary assembly of Russia, the central election commission of the Russian Federation, the central election commission of the Republics of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and the Organizations of the Turkic States, Islamic Cooperation and Shanghai Cooperation, Trend reports citing the CEC.

The head of the Central election commission of Turkmenistan stated that he was happy to see the representatives of the mentioned friendly countries and international organizations as international observers in Turkmenistan, and told them about the works carried out to prepare for and organize the elections, as well as the provisions of the election legislation.

At the end of the meeting, the representatives wished the head of the Central election commission of Turkmenistan an organized and successful implementation of an important political and social event.