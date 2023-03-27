CEC confirms completion of parliamentary elections in Turkmenistan

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkmenistan Materials 27 March 2023 16:37 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The elections to the Parliament of Turkmenistan, held on March 26, were recognized as having taken place, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

This was announced on March 27 by the Chairman of the Central election commission of Turkmenistan Gulmurat Muradov.

"The Central Commission for Holding Elections and Referendums in Turkmenistan recognized the elections to the Parliament of the country, held on March 26 from 07:00 (GMT+5) through 19:00 (GMT+5), as held in accordance with the law," the chairman of the commission said.

Meanwhile, on March 26, elections of deputies of the parliament, as well as members of the people's councils of regions, districts, cities, and local self-government were held in Turkmenistan.

