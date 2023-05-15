Turkmenistan, China discuss wide range of issues on bilateral agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Turkmenistan and China discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda for the development of comprehensive cooperation, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

According to the information, these issues were discussed between the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev, and the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Ma Zhaoxu, who is in Ashgabat on a working visit.

During the meeting, the sides noted the dynamic development of trade and economic relations and effective cooperation in the energy sector. In this context, it was stressed that the countries have a huge potential, the implementation of which will bring bilateral trade and economic relations to a higher level.

Hajiyev noted that the Turkmen-Chinese relations of comprehensive strategic partnership are dynamically developing in many areas, and also added that their distinctive feature is that the two states actively maintain contacts at the level of heads of state, during which a wide range of issues of mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields are discussed.

The diplomats noted the similarity or closeness of the positions of the two countries on topical issues of the international and regional agenda. Effective cooperation within the framework of the "Central Asia - China" format is highlighted as a priority area of interaction.