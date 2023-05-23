Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss expansion of trade and economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan discussed the development of bilateral trade and economic relations, in particular, increasing the export opportunities of the states, Trend reports.

According to the official source of Turkmenistan, these issues were discussed between the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan Dovletgeldi Rejepov and the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkmenistan Azizbek Madmarov.

The Kyrgyz Ambassador, noting the growth of trade turnover between the two countries, outlined the need to expand the commodity nomenclature and formats of bilateral cooperation, to intensify the activities of the intergovernmental Turkmen-Kyrgyz Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Humanitarian cooperation.

At the same time, he focused on the planned business mission to Turkmenistan for Kyrgyz entrepreneurs in the near future. In this context, the diplomat suggested active joint work to prepare for this important event.

Confirming his interest in intensifying joint work, Dovletgeldi Rejepov expressed readiness to expand partnership in this direction, as well as to provide the necessary support in holding meetings of the business circles of Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan within the framework of the planned business mission.