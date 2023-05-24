UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Turkmenistan's initiative to establish World Sustainable Transport Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. During the 70th plenary meeting of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly on May 16, 2023, a resolution was adopted on the initiative of Turkmenistan to proclaim the day of the inaugural Global Conference on Sustainable Transport in Ashgabat on November 26, 2016 as World Sustainable Transport Day, Trend reports.

According to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, when presenting this resolution, the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN, Ambassador Aksoltan Atayeva stressed that the operative part of the document provides for the holding by the Chairman of the UN General Assembly in cooperation with the Department of Economic and Social Affairs to convene the High-Level Meeting on Sustainable Transport at the UN headquarters in New York during the 78th session of the General Assembly.

Special attention was paid to the fact that the World Sustainable Transport Day will provide an opportunity to raise awareness of the benefits of sustainable transport and mobility, promote low-emission vehicles, use alternative fuels and energy-efficient vehicles, strengthen interconnections at the regional and global levels, as well as play an important role in the systematic consideration of best practices and unresolved problems, challenges faced by the international community in achieving the sustainability and reliability of the global transport system.

The upcoming high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly will contribute to the achievement of the transport goals that were set within the framework of the 2030 Agenda, the Paris Agreement, the New Urban Agenda and the Political Declaration of the High-Level Meeting on Improving Global Road Safety.

The resolution World Sustainable Transport Day was adopted by consensus with the co-sponsorship of 67 states.